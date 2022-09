This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Hornets Twitter Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Hornets Twitter Show More Show Less 3 of 3





James Bouknight, the former UConn star now playing for the Charlotte Hornets, recently spent an afternoon with kids from a local arts academy giving back to his community in Charlotte, N.C.

Bouknight, a 6-foot-4 guard, spent two seasons at UConn from 2019-2021 before declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. During the 2020-21 season, Bouknight averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game to earn All Big East honors in 2021.