YOUNGSTOWN ST. 73, MILWAUKEE 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YOUNGSTOWN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akuchie
|29
|2-7
|4-4
|3-7
|0
|3
|8
|Bohannon
|30
|1-5
|3-6
|5-9
|3
|4
|5
|Cathcart
|14
|2-6
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|5
|Covington
|37
|6-9
|3-5
|4-8
|0
|3
|16
|Quisenberry
|37
|9-17
|5-5
|1-4
|5
|2
|24
|Morgan
|20
|4-10
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|11
|Hamperian
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Simmons
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Thomas
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Pedersen
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bentley
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|17-26
|15-33
|8
|21
|73
Percentages: FG .431, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Morgan 3-7, Hamperian 1-1, Covington 1-3, Quisenberry 1-4, Akuchie 0-2, Cathcart 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Morgan 3, Quisenberry 3, Bohannon 2, Hamperian, Simmons).
Steals: 4 (Quisenberry 3, Covington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sessoms
|17
|3-4
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|Abram
|36
|6-10
|4-6
|2-12
|0
|2
|18
|Lucas
|24
|2-5
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|5
|8
|Roy
|32
|5-10
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|16
|Jo.Thomas
|34
|6-8
|0-0
|3-4
|4
|3
|12
|Brown
|22
|0-5
|2-3
|1-6
|0
|1
|2
|Wilbourn
|18
|2-4
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|4
|4
|Behrendt
|12
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|16-23
|10-29
|8
|21
|69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Roy 2-3, Abram 2-5, Lucas 1-3, Jo.Thomas 0-1, Sessoms 0-1, Wilbourn 0-1, Brown 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Abram 2, Brown, Lucas).
Turnovers: 13 (Roy 3, Abram 2, Brown 2, Jo.Thomas 2, Behrendt, Lucas, Sessoms, Wilbourn).
Steals: 6 (Roy 3, Abram 2, Jo.Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Youngstown St.
|30
|43
|—
|73
|Milwaukee
|32
|37
|—
|69
A_2,198 (10,783).
