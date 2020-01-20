https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/YALE-89-HOWARD-75-14989955.php
YALE 89, HOWARD 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bruner
|31
|2-6
|4-4
|4-13
|6
|2
|10
|Gabbidon
|30
|3-7
|1-1
|2-2
|2
|2
|8
|Swain
|26
|5-12
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|12
|Atkinson
|25
|8-14
|5-6
|3-7
|1
|1
|21
|Cotton
|21
|6-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|15
|Monroe
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|0
|6
|Yess
|14
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|Dike
|9
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Mahoney
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|A.Williams
|3
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Alausa
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Feinberg
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Lanford
|3
|0-0
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Jarvis
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|18-23
|11-40
|18
|12
|89
Percentages: FG .500, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Cotton 3-6, Monroe 2-2, Bruner 2-4, Swain 2-8, Dike 1-2, Gabbidon 1-5, Mahoney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Bruner 2, Cotton 2, Dike, Gabbidon, Lanford, Monroe, Yess).
Steals: 6 (Gabbidon 2, Atkinson, Cotton, Mahoney, Monroe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bristol
|29
|5-10
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|0
|14
|Foster
|29
|6-13
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|19
|C.Williams
|27
|4-13
|6-10
|0-3
|2
|1
|16
|Cousins
|24
|4-6
|1-2
|2-9
|0
|4
|9
|Lee
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Robinson
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|1
|2
|Garvey
|17
|5-11
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|11
|Toure
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Barber
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Anosike
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Richardson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|G.Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-64
|11-16
|8-26
|12
|15
|75
Percentages: FG .422, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Foster 5-8, Bristol 2-5, C.Williams 2-5, Garvey 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Lee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cousins 3, Barber, C.Williams, Garvey).
Turnovers: 5 (Foster 2, Bristol, C.Williams, Garvey).
Steals: 4 (C.Williams 2, Foster, Garvey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|38
|51
|—
|89
|Howard
|25
|50
|—
|75
A_2,097 (2,700).
View Comments