YALE 72, DARTMOUTH 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Atkinson
|35
|6-12
|2-4
|2-5
|1
|1
|14
|Bruner
|24
|2-7
|1-2
|0-11
|4
|2
|5
|Gabbidon
|23
|3-7
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|9
|Monroe
|36
|5-9
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|15
|Swain
|29
|4-12
|3-3
|1-5
|1
|0
|14
|Cotton
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Yess
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|7
|Mahoney
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Kelly
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|10-15
|7-34
|10
|12
|72
Percentages: FG .441, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Monroe 5-7, Swain 3-9, Yess 1-1, Cotton 1-3, Mahoney 0-1, Gabbidon 0-2, Bruner 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Atkinson, Bruner).
Turnovers: 6 (Bruner 2, Cotton, Gabbidon, Swain, Yess).
Steals: 7 (Bruner 4, Cotton, Swain, Yess).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|29
|8-13
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|17
|Foye
|33
|1-8
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|2
|Samuels
|28
|3-5
|0-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|7
|Sistare
|26
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Rai
|32
|6-8
|5-8
|1-6
|3
|4
|18
|Ary-Turner
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Slajchert
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Carter
|11
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Wade
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|9-16
|4-26
|10
|16
|61
Percentages: FG .442, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Sistare 2-7, Samuels 1-1, Ary-Turner 1-2, Rai 1-2, Wade 1-3, Slajchert 0-1, Foye 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Knight).
Turnovers: 10 (Foye 4, Knight 3, Ary-Turner, Rai, Sistare).
Steals: 4 (Knight 2, Foye, Rai).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|33
|39
|—
|72
|Dartmouth
|30
|31
|—
|61
A_558 (2,100).
