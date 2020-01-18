FG FT Reb
BROWN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Choh 35 3-12 12-15 2-9 3 4 18
Anderson 33 2-10 2-3 1-2 4 3 6
Hunsaker 30 0-3 0-1 0-5 1 4 0
Gainey 27 5-8 1-2 4-8 0 2 11
Cowan 25 3-6 0-0 0-2 0 2 8
Howard 16 0-6 1-2 1-5 1 1 1
Mitchell 14 2-3 0-1 1-2 0 3 4
Friday 13 2-3 1-1 0-2 1 1 6
DeWolf 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 18-52 17-25 9-36 10 21 56

Percentages: FG .346, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Cowan 2-4, Friday 1-1, Mitchell 0-1, Hunsaker 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Choh 0-4, Howard 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Gainey 5, Choh, DeWolf, Hunsaker).

Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 7, Choh 4, Friday 3, DeWolf 2, Hunsaker).

Steals: 4 (Anderson, Gainey, Howard, Hunsaker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
YALE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Swain 35 3-12 0-0 1-3 4 0 8
Monroe 34 1-8 4-4 1-2 4 4 7
Atkinson 33 4-10 4-6 3-11 1 3 12
Bruner 29 7-12 5-5 2-7 2 3 23
Gabbidon 27 3-6 4-5 1-5 3 4 12
Cotton 17 1-5 1-2 1-3 1 0 3
Yess 14 2-4 0-1 0-5 0 2 5
Alausa 4 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Mahoney 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Dike 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Williams 0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-59 18-24 10-38 15 19 70

Percentages: FG .356, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Bruner 4-6, Gabbidon 2-4, Swain 2-5, Yess 1-2, Monroe 1-5, Cotton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bruner 3, Gabbidon 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Atkinson 4, Bruner 3, Alausa 2, Monroe 2, Cotton).

Steals: 7 (Atkinson 3, Gabbidon 2, Cotton, Monroe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brown 28 28 56
Yale 31 39 70

A_1,584 (2,532).