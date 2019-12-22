FG FT Reb
YALE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Atkinson 37 8-10 3-5 1-4 4 1 20
Monroe 36 1-3 1-2 0-6 1 2 3
Swain 35 3-11 2-3 0-2 2 1 10
Bruner 34 3-9 2-2 2-13 2 2 10
Gabbidon 22 3-6 0-0 1-3 1 4 6
Cotton 19 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Alausa 9 1-2 1-1 1-3 0 2 3
Mahoney 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Kelly 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Dike 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 20-47 9-13 6-33 10 16 54

Percentages: FG .426, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bruner 2-5, Swain 2-7, Atkinson 1-1, Gabbidon 0-1, Mahoney 0-1, Cotton 0-2, Monroe 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bruner).

Turnovers: 19 (Swain 5, Bruner 4, Monroe 4, Alausa 2, Gabbidon 2, Atkinson, Cotton).

Steals: 8 (Gabbidon 3, Bruner 2, Monroe 2, Cotton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CLEMSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dawes 36 0-5 2-2 0-6 1 2 2
Newman 35 3-8 1-2 0-2 1 1 7
Simms 35 4-14 1-2 2-7 0 2 10
Tyson 24 4-7 2-2 0-2 0 2 11
Trapp 21 2-3 2-4 0-0 1 1 7
Scott 18 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 4 0
Mack 16 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Moore 10 2-3 3-4 1-2 0 0 8
Jemison 5 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 3 0
Totals 200 15-47 11-16 5-22 5 16 45

Percentages: FG .319, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Moore 1-1, Trapp 1-2, Tyson 1-3, Simms 1-5, Mack 0-2, Newman 0-2, Scott 0-2, Dawes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mack).

Turnovers: 12 (Newman 3, Dawes 2, Simms 2, Jemison, Mack, Scott, Trapp, Tyson).

Steals: 11 (Tyson 4, Newman 2, Scott 2, Simms 2, Trapp).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale 24 30 54
Clemson 19 26 45

.