FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 29 4-9 1-1 3-7 1 1 10
Freemantle 25 4-8 2-2 3-7 3 1 11
Jones 33 7-10 1-3 6-15 2 3 15
Marshall 39 6-13 3-6 0-11 5 2 15
Scruggs 31 6-12 0-0 2-4 3 5 16
Tandy 30 4-7 2-3 0-3 3 1 10
Goodin 10 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Moore 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 31-63 9-15 14-48 18 17 77

Percentages: FG .492, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Scruggs 4-8, Freemantle 1-1, Carter 1-3, Moore 0-1, Goodin 0-2, Tandy 0-3, Marshall 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Tandy 2, Carter, Freemantle, Marshall).

Turnovers: 22 (Jones 5, Marshall 4, Scruggs 4, Tandy 4, Freemantle 3, Carter, Moore).

Steals: 2 (Freemantle, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. JOHN'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Roberts 12 0-3 0-0 2-6 1 2 0
Dunn 33 5-12 6-9 0-2 3 1 17
Williams 23 2-4 0-0 1-5 1 3 5
Champagnie 28 5-14 0-0 4-5 0 2 11
Figueroa 33 2-17 3-4 1-3 1 1 8
Rutherford 26 6-9 3-4 0-5 7 2 16
Earlington 24 7-14 2-3 3-8 2 4 17
Caraher 18 0-3 0-0 2-2 2 0 0
Sears 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-76 14-20 13-36 17 15 74

Percentages: FG .355, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Williams 1-1, Rutherford 1-2, Earlington 1-3, Champagnie 1-4, Dunn 1-4, Figueroa 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Roberts 2, Champagnie, Sears).

Turnovers: 3 (Dunn 2, Champagnie).

Steals: 15 (Figueroa 4, Rutherford 3, Dunn 2, Earlington 2, Williams 2, Caraher, Champagnie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier 39 38 77
St. John's 37 37 74

.