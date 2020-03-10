https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Winnipeg-Jets-Stax-15119583.php
Winnipeg Jets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|70
|29
|43
|72
|2
|45
|10
|0
|6
|169
|.172
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|70
|36
|35
|71
|4
|32
|9
|1
|6
|235
|.153
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|70
|21
|42
|63
|-1
|37
|4
|1
|2
|178
|.118
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|67
|27
|35
|62
|7
|22
|8
|0
|1
|224
|.121
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|70
|25
|32
|57
|12
|30
|3
|1
|5
|202
|.124
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|70
|6
|38
|44
|11
|32
|3
|0
|1
|172
|.035
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|64
|5
|25
|30
|-2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|119
|.042
|F
|28
|Jack Roslovic
|70
|12
|17
|29
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|115
|.104
|F
|9
|Andrew Copp
|62
|10
|16
|26
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|5
|119
|.084
|D
|3
|Tucker Poolman
|56
|4
|12
|16
|-1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|64
|.063
|F
|85
|Mathieu Perreault
|48
|7
|8
|15
|-9
|10
|2
|0
|0
|71
|.099
|D
|7
|Dmitry Kulikov
|50
|2
|8
|10
|-3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.038
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|48
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|65
|.062
|D
|5
|Luca Sbisa
|44
|2
|8
|10
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|82
|Mason Appleton
|45
|5
|3
|8
|-8
|20
|0
|1
|0
|55
|.091
|D
|2
|Anthony Bitetto
|51
|0
|8
|8
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.000
|D
|88
|Nathan Beaulieu
|37
|1
|6
|7
|14
|29
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.026
|F
|58
|Jansen Harkins
|29
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|57
|Gabriel Bourque
|52
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|8
|1
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|18
|Bryan Little
|7
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|D
|8
|Sami Niku
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|F
|38
|Logan Shaw
|35
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|F
|20
|Cody Eakin
|7
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|.125
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|41
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.027
|D
|23
|Carl Dahlstrom
|15
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.250
|F
|48
|Andrei Chibisov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|12
|Dylan DeMelo
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|22
|Mark Letestu
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Joona Luoto
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|73
|C.J. Suess
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|209
|373
|582
|21
|523
|42
|6
|33
|2197
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|199
|335
|534
|-43
|612
|39
|3
|32
|2277
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|57
|3208
|2.58
|30
|21
|5
|6
|138
|1758
|0.922
|0
|2
|0
|30
|Laurent Brossoit
|19
|987
|3.28
|6
|7
|1
|0
|54
|512
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4240
|2.74
|36
|28
|6
|6
|192
|2270
|.913
|209
|373
|523
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4240
|2.77
|34
|29
|7
|2
|194
|2182
|.905
|199
|335
|612
