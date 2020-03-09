Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020

Winnipeg Jets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 81 Kyle Connor 69 36 35 71 4 32 9 1 6 231 .156
F 55 Mark Scheifele 69 28 43 71 1 45 10 0 6 163 .172
F 26 Blake Wheeler 69 21 41 62 -2 37 4 1 2 176 .119
F 29 Patrik Laine 66 27 34 61 5 22 8 0 1 222 .122
F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 69 24 30 54 10 30 3 1 5 200 .120
D 4 Neal Pionk 69 6 38 44 11 32 3 0 1 168 .036
D 44 Josh Morrissey 63 5 25 30 -3 22 1 0 0 116 .043
F 28 Jack Roslovic 69 12 17 29 5 12 1 0 0 114 .105
F 9 Andrew Copp 61 10 15 25 -3 10 1 0 5 119 .084
F 85 Mathieu Perreault 47 7 8 15 -9 10 2 0 0 70 .100
D 3 Tucker Poolman 55 3 11 14 -4 24 0 1 1 63 .048
D 7 Dmitry Kulikov 49 2 8 10 -1 32 0 0 1 52 .038
F 17 Adam Lowry 47 4 6 10 -3 18 0 1 1 64 .063
D 5 Luca Sbisa 44 2 8 10 1 37 0 0 0 49 .041
F 82 Mason Appleton 44 5 3 8 -8 20 0 1 0 55 .091
D 2 Anthony Bitetto 51 0 8 8 3 32 0 0 0 54 .000
F 58 Jansen Harkins 29 2 5 7 -2 5 0 0 0 29 .069
D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 36 1 5 6 12 29 0 0 1 37 .027
F 57 Gabriel Bourque 52 2 4 6 -1 7 0 0 0 33 .061
D 14 Ville Heinola 8 1 4 5 3 4 0 0 0 10 .100
F 18 Bryan Little 7 2 3 5 4 2 0 0 1 13 .154
D 8 Sami Niku 17 0 5 5 -2 12 0 0 0 27 .000
F 38 Logan Shaw 35 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 20 .150
F 21 Nick Shore 40 1 2 3 -1 8 0 0 0 36 .028
F 20 Cody Eakin 6 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 6 .000
D 23 Carl Dahlstrom 15 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 0 9 .000
F 19 David Gustafsson 22 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 1 4 .250
F 48 Andrei Chibisov 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 12 Dylan DeMelo 8 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000
F 22 Mark Letestu 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 46 Joona Luoto 16 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 9 .000
F 73 C.J. Suess 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 69 205 365 570 11 514 42 6 32 2163 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 197 331 528 -32 603 39 3 32 2239 .088

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
37 Connor Hellebuyck 56 3148 2.59 29 21 5 6 136 1720 0.921 0 2 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 19 987 3.28 6 7 1 0 54 512 0.895 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 69 4180 2.75 35 28 6 6 190 2232 .912 205 365 514
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 4180 2.77 34 28 7 2 191 2149 .905 197 331 603