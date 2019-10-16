Washington wins series 4-0

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 4 135 20 37 11 1 2 20 11 44 .274 Parra ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Adams ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Gomes c 3 7 1 3 1 0 0 3 1 3 .429 Rendon 3b 4 12 2 5 1 0 0 2 4 3 .417 Robles cf 2 8 3 3 0 0 1 2 0 2 .375 Kendrick 2b 4 15 4 5 4 0 0 4 2 4 .333 Turner ss 4 17 2 5 0 0 0 2 1 4 .294 Zimmerman 1b 4 16 1 4 2 0 0 2 1 3 .250 Taylor cf 2 8 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 4 .250 Eaton rf 4 17 3 4 2 1 0 3 1 4 .235 Soto lf 4 16 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 7 .188 Suzuki c 2 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .125 Sánchez p 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Strasburg p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Scherzer p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodney p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Rainey p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Dan.Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Dozier 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Corbin p 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

___

St. Louis

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 4 123 6 16 3 0 1 5 7 48 .130 J.Martínez rf-ph 4 10 1 5 2 0 0 3 0 2 .500 DeJong ss 4 12 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 6 .250 Ozuna lf 4 16 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 8 .188 Molina c 4 12 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Wong 2b 4 14 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 .143 Goldschmidt 1b 4 16 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 .063 Wieters ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Wainwright p 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ponce de Leon p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Muñoz ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Miller p 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Mikolas p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 C.Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Dak.Hudson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Helsley p 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Gallegos p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Fowler cf-ph 4 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 .000 Flaherty p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Edman 3b-cf-rf 4 14 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 .000 Carpenter 3b-ph 4 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 G.Cabrera p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Brebbia p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Bader cf 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Arozarena ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Washington

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Dan.Hudson 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 Rainey 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rodney 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Scherzer 1 0 7 1 0 0 2 11 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Strasburg 1 0 7 7 1 0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Sánchez 1 0 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 5 2 0 1 0 0 0.00 Doolittle 3 0 4 3 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 2.25 Corbin 2 0 5 1-3 4 4 4 3 12 0 0 1 0 0 6.75

___

St. Louis

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era G.Cabrera 1 0 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Helsley 3 0 4 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 C.Martínez 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Miller 3 0 3 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mikolas 1 0 6 7 1 1 2 7 0 0 0 1 0 1.50 Wainwright 2 0 9 9 3 3 1 11 0 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gallegos 2 0 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 Ponce de Leon 1 0 2 2 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 Webb 2 0 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.75 Flaherty 1 0 4 5 4 4 2 6 0 1 0 1 0 9.00 Brebbia 2 0 1 4 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 18.00 Dak.Hudson 1 0 0 1-3 5 7 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 108.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Washington 715 021 220 — 20 St. Louis 000 130 110 — 6

E_Soto, Gomes, Wong. LOB_Washington 47, St. Louis 35. 2B_Gomes, Rendon, Kendrick 4, Zimmerman 2, Eaton 2, Soto, J.Martínez 2, Ozuna. 3B_Eaton. HR_Robles, Taylor, Molina. RBIs_Gomes 3, Rendon 2, Robles 2, Kendrick 4, Turner 2, Zimmerman 2, Taylor, Eaton 3, Soto, J.Martínez 3, Molina, Edman. SB_Wong 2, Arozarena. SF_Rendon. S_Dan.Hudson 2, Doolittle.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild. (Game 2) Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Fieldin Cubreth. (Game 3) Home, Bill Miller; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Fieldin Cubreth; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Chris Guccione. (Game 4) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Bill Miller; Left, Chris Conroy.

T_Game 1 at St. Louis, 3:24.

T_Game 2 at St. Louis, 2:53.

T_Game 3 at Washington, 3:26.

T_Game 4 at Washington, 3:02.

A_Game 1 at St. Louis, 45075.

A_Game 2 at St. Louis, 46458.

A_Game 3 at Washington, 43675.

A_Game 4 at Washington, 43976.