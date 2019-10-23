Washington leads series 1-0

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 1 35 5 9 1 0 2 5 1 8 .257 Soto lf 1 4 1 3 1 0 1 3 0 1 .750 Eaton rf 1 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Zimmerman 1b 1 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Turner ss 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Robles cf 1 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Cabrera 2b 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Suzuki c 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Rendon 3b 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kendrick dh 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

___

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 1 37 4 10 2 0 1 4 5 12 .270 Tucker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Springer cf 1 3 2 2 1 0 1 2 2 1 .667 Alvarez dh 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 .667 Gurriel 1b 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 .400 Brantley lf-rf 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Correa ss 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Altuve 2b 1 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Reddick rf 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maldonado c 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Díaz lf-ph 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Bregman 3b 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Washington

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Corbin 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Doolittle 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Scherzer 1 0 5 5 2 2 3 7 0 1 1 0 0 3.60 Hudson 1 0 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.75 Rainey 1 0 0 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

Houston

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Harris 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cole 1 0 7 8 5 5 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 6.43

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston 200 000 110 — 4 Washington 010 130 000 — 5

LOB_Houston 25, Washington 12. 2B_Springer, Gurriel, Soto. HR_Springer, Soto, Zimmerman. RBIs_Springer 2, Gurriel 2, Soto 3, Eaton, Zimmerman. SB_Altuve, Soto, Turner. S_Doolittle.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:43.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43339.