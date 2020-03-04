Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 53 35.9 551-1204 .458 150-438 363-432 .840 1615 30.5
Bertans 50 29.4 243-558 .435 182-427 92-106 .868 760 15.2
Hachimura 37 29.4 210-425 .494 20-69 82-99 .828 522 14.1
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Bryant 35 23.9 176-291 .605 20-50 61-84 .726 433 12.4
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Smith 60 26.2 262-581 .451 55-150 48-70 .686 627 10.5
Napier 11 22.7 38-87 .437 15-40 23-27 .852 114 10.4
Brown 57 24.9 217-476 .456 45-135 79-104 .760 558 9.8
Wagner 33 19.1 119-210 .567 23-67 58-72 .806 319 9.7
Mahinmi 38 21.3 104-210 .495 5-26 70-113 .619 283 7.4
Pasecniks 22 17.6 55-103 .534 0-2 32-52 .615 142 6.5
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Je.Robinson 10 19.6 23-60 .383 9-27 5-6 .833 60 6.0
Mathews 16 12.6 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 5.8
Bonga 55 17.6 90-175 .514 21-53 48-60 .800 249 4.5
Payton II 26 15.8 47-112 .420 13-43 4-8 .500 111 4.3
Schofield 26 11.2 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.2
Williams 11 12.3 16-25 .640 0-2 3-5 .600 35 3.2
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 60 241.3 2545-5490 .464 729-1969 1147-1462 .785 6966 116.1
OPPONENTS 60 241.3 2616-5358 .488 754-2007 1220-1583 .771 7206 120.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 50 177 227 4.3 324 6.1 120 1 65 179 19
Bertans 34 200 234 4.7 85 1.7 124 0 36 54 32
Hachimura 57 166 223 6.0 59 1.6 81 0 31 38 5
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Bryant 69 171 240 6.9 69 2.0 76 0 13 46 32
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Smith 28 161 189 3.2 285 4.8 84 0 52 77 24
Napier 6 17 23 2.1 44 4.0 22 0 18 22 1
Brown 60 243 303 5.3 131 2.3 105 0 74 57 5
Wagner 39 133 172 5.2 45 1.4 118 1 19 52 17
Mahinmi 78 140 218 5.7 49 1.3 114 0 31 45 44
Pasecniks 37 58 95 4.3 17 .8 60 0 8 22 11
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Je.Robinson 2 33 35 3.5 12 1.2 20 0 6 6 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.4 10 .6 26 0 3 7 1
Bonga 59 121 180 3.3 58 1.1 130 0 34 39 20
Payton II 25 48 73 2.8 45 1.7 48 0 32 19 7
Schofield 6 28 34 1.3 14 .5 41 0 8 7 3
Williams 15 28 43 3.9 6 .5 11 0 1 4 6
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 604 1912 2516 41.9 1528 25.5 1346 4 483 839 259
OPPONENTS 654 2143 2797 46.6 1518 25.3 1332 3 448 968 297