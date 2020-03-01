https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15096557.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|51
|35.9
|530-1156
|.458
|141-421
|345-409
|.844
|1546
|30.3
|Bertans
|48
|29.4
|228-531
|.429
|168-405
|89-103
|.864
|713
|14.9
|Hachimura
|35
|29.4
|200-408
|.490
|18-65
|69-84
|.821
|487
|13.9
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Bryant
|33
|24.3
|167-281
|.594
|17-47
|58-81
|.716
|409
|12.4
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|9
|22.0
|32-76
|.421
|13-36
|19-22
|.864
|96
|10.7
|Smith
|58
|26.3
|254-566
|.449
|54-149
|46-68
|.676
|608
|10.5
|Wagner
|31
|19.5
|119-207
|.575
|23-65
|56-70
|.800
|317
|10.2
|Brown
|55
|25.2
|215-466
|.461
|44-131
|77-102
|.755
|551
|10.0
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Pasecniks
|20
|18.5
|54-102
|.529
|0-2
|31-50
|.620
|139
|7.0
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Mathews
|16
|12.6
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|5.8
|Je.Robinson
|8
|18.1
|17-47
|.362
|7-21
|3-4
|.750
|44
|5.5
|Bonga
|53
|17.7
|88-170
|.518
|19-49
|46-58
|.793
|241
|4.5
|Payton II
|25
|16.3
|46-110
|.418
|13-42
|4-8
|.500
|109
|4.4
|Schofield
|26
|11.2
|30-75
|.400
|14-47
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.2
|Williams
|11
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|35
|3.2
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|58
|241.3
|2464-5328
|.462
|693-1901
|1095-1401
|.782
|6716
|115.8
|OPPONENTS
|58
|241.3
|2524-5180
|.487
|732-1950
|1183-1535
|.771
|6963
|120.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|49
|174
|223
|4.4
|308
|6.0
|117
|1
|58
|174
|19
|Bertans
|33
|190
|223
|4.6
|84
|1.8
|119
|0
|35
|49
|31
|Hachimura
|55
|154
|209
|6.0
|55
|1.6
|77
|0
|29
|35
|5
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Bryant
|68
|166
|234
|7.1
|67
|2.0
|74
|0
|11
|43
|28
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|6
|12
|18
|2.0
|35
|3.9
|18
|0
|14
|18
|1
|Smith
|28
|154
|182
|3.1
|275
|4.7
|83
|0
|52
|74
|23
|Wagner
|39
|131
|170
|5.5
|42
|1.4
|111
|1
|18
|51
|16
|Brown
|58
|236
|294
|5.3
|127
|2.3
|102
|0
|73
|56
|5
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Pasecniks
|37
|57
|94
|4.7
|17
|.9
|58
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.4
|10
|.6
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Je.Robinson
|2
|28
|30
|3.8
|10
|1.3
|15
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Bonga
|59
|120
|179
|3.4
|57
|1.1
|124
|0
|34
|38
|19
|Payton II
|25
|48
|73
|2.9
|45
|1.8
|48
|0
|32
|19
|7
|Schofield
|6
|28
|34
|1.3
|14
|.5
|41
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Williams
|15
|28
|43
|3.9
|6
|.5
|11
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|597
|1854
|2451
|42.3
|1476
|25.4
|1304
|4
|463
|812
|249
|OPPONENTS
|628
|2075
|2703
|46.6
|1470
|25.3
|1284
|2
|428
|931
|288
