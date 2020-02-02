Recommended Video:

Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 41 35.5 400-882 .454 105-324 277-329 .842 1182 28.8
Bertans 39 29.3 187-434 .431 139-329 67-76 .882 580 14.9
Hachimura 25 29.2 146-303 .482 10-48 46-54 .852 348 13.9
Bryant 28 25.3 148-254 .583 15-44 51-69 .739 362 12.9
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Thomas 39 23.1 171-416 .411 77-185 60-74 .811 479 12.3
Wagner 21 20.4 93-160 .581 22-56 36-43 .837 244 11.6
Smith 48 26.3 222-484 .459 44-125 40-60 .667 528 11.0
Brown 45 26.2 185-399 .464 37-108 69-91 .758 476 10.6
Mahinmi 28 22.4 83-165 .503 5-22 56-88 .636 227 8.1
Pasecniks 19 19.5 54-102 .529 0-2 31-50 .620 139 7.3
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 15 13.1 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 6.2
Payton II 20 19.6 43-104 .413 11-39 4-8 .500 101 5.1
Bonga 43 17.8 75-136 .551 14-35 38-49 .776 202 4.7
Williams 10 13.4 16-25 .640 0-2 3-5 .600 35 3.5
Schofield 26 11.2 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.2
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 48 241.0 2043-4411 .463 572-1570 895-1144 .782 5553 115.7
OPPONENTS 48 241.0 2099-4296 .489 602-1612 993-1270 .782 5793 120.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 42 144 186 4.5 258 6.3 92 1 41 132 16
Bertans 31 150 181 4.6 67 1.7 98 0 28 37 26
Hachimura 39 106 145 5.8 40 1.6 57 0 18 20 3
Bryant 58 150 208 7.4 61 2.2 63 0 10 41 24
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Thomas 11 56 67 1.7 142 3.6 76 2 13 76 6
Wagner 34 93 127 6.0 28 1.3 81 0 15 43 13
Smith 22 124 146 3.0 221 4.6 71 0 39 62 18
Brown 52 211 263 5.8 97 2.2 85 0 56 48 4
Mahinmi 62 109 171 6.1 41 1.5 86 0 22 40 40
Pasecniks 37 57 94 4.9 17 .9 58 0 8 22 10
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.5 10 .7 26 0 3 7 1
Payton II 25 48 73 3.6 44 2.2 43 0 32 19 7
Bonga 49 95 144 3.3 47 1.1 99 0 29 31 14
Williams 15 28 43 4.3 6 .6 11 0 1 4 6
Schofield 6 28 34 1.3 14 .5 41 0 8 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 511 1530 2041 42.5 1222 25.5 1076 3 362 675 213
OPPONENTS 510 1703 2213 46.1 1239 25.8 1040 0 351 739 249