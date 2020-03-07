Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

Washington Capitals
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 74 John Carlson 67 15 60 75 12 26 2 0 6 186 .081
F 8 Alex Ovechkin 66 47 18 65 -15 30 13 0 3 305 .154
F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 59 11 41 52 -2 14 2 0 0 129 .085
F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 61 19 32 51 -3 40 6 0 0 128 .148
F 13 Jakub Vrana 67 25 26 51 3 18 1 0 6 182 .137
F 77 T.J. Oshie 67 25 22 47 3 26 10 0 4 130 .192
F 43 Tom Wilson 66 21 22 43 -5 91 5 1 5 153 .137
F 20 Lars Eller 67 16 23 39 3 48 2 1 1 148 .108
D 9 Dmitry Orlov 67 3 23 26 3 32 1 0 2 103 .029
F 62 Carl Hagelin 56 8 16 24 12 14 0 1 2 102 .078
F 14 Richard Panik 57 8 12 20 14 34 0 0 0 65 .123
D 6 Michal Kempny 56 3 15 18 15 22 0 0 0 67 .045
D 33 Radko Gudas 63 2 13 15 15 40 0 0 1 90 .022
F 21 Garnet Hathaway 64 9 6 15 4 79 0 0 1 74 .122
F 26 Nic Dowd 54 5 7 12 8 28 0 2 1 48 .104
F 28 Brendan Leipsic 61 3 8 11 3 13 0 0 1 49 .061
F 72 Travis Boyd 24 3 7 10 9 2 0 0 0 26 .115
D 34 Jonas Siegenthaler 62 2 7 9 8 41 0 0 1 46 .043
D 3 Nick Jensen 66 0 7 7 -1 13 0 0 0 60 .000
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 5 1 3 4 1 4 0 0 0 12 .083
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 24 3 1 4 5 6 0 0 2 18 .167
D 42 Martin Fehervary 6 0 1 1 -2 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 4 Brenden Dillon 8 0 0 0 -1 15 0 0 0 7 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 78 Tyler Lewington 6 0 0 0 -2 17 0 0 0 2 .000
F 47 Beck Malenstyn 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 67 229 371 600 87 679 42 5 36 2143 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 208 347 555 -114 648 40 9 25 2030 .102

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Braden Holtby 46 2618 3.16 24 14 5 0 138 1331 0.896 0 1 4
30 Ilya Samsonov 26 1411 2.55 16 6 2 1 60 689 0.913 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 67 4073 2.96 40 20 7 1 198 2020 .898 229 371 679
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 4073 3.18 27 30 10 2 213 2127 .893 208 347 648