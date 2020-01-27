https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Wake-Forest-65-Syracuse-60-15006131.php
Wake Forest 65, Syracuse 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (12-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|4
|Raca
|38
|3-19
|9-10
|2-5
|2
|1
|15
|Conti
|27
|1-5
|1-4
|0-1
|7
|4
|4
|Scruggs
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|3
|Sharp
|37
|5-9
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|1
|16
|Banks
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Branch
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Udoh
|16
|5-7
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|12
|Harrison
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Hoard
|20
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|16-20
|11-42
|14
|13
|65
Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Sharp 4-5, Conti 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Hoard 1-2, Raca 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Udoh 2, Raca 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Conti 4, Raca 3, Sharp 3, Branch 1, Harrison 1, Hoard 1)
Steals: 5 (Raca 4, Banks 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE (9-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Strautmane
|31
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Finklea-Guity
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|2
|4
|Cooper
|40
|4-14
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|3
|9
|Engstler
|26
|6-9
|1-1
|0-7
|0
|5
|14
|Lewis
|40
|4-13
|7-10
|0-1
|4
|2
|17
|Djaldi-Tabdi
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|6
|Alexander
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hyman
|24
|2-11
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|6
|Washington
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|8-11
|13-41
|6
|21
|60
Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Lewis 2-5, Hyman 2-7, Cooper 1-5, Engstler 1-1, Strautmane 0-3, Washington 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Strautmane 2, Engstler 2, Djaldi-Tabdi 2, Finklea-Guity 1, Cooper 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Lewis 5, Engstler 4, Finklea-Guity 2, Strautmane 1, Cooper 1, Djaldi-Tabdi 1)
Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Finklea-Guity 1, Hyman 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Syracuse
|16
|14
|14
|16
|—
|60
|Wake Forest
|19
|9
|19
|18
|—
|65
A_1,171
Officials_Mark Resch, Norma Jones, Eric Brewton
