WOFFORD 83, KENNESAW ST. 70
Hoover 7-18 4-4 23, Murphy 9-14 6-6 24, Goodwin 5-11 1-3 11, Stumpe 4-5 0-0 10, Hollowell 2-6 0-0 6, Theme-Love 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 0-2 2, Richardson 0-1 2-2 2, Bigelow 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 29-64 15-19 83.
Burden 6-10 9-10 21, Lockley 5-12 6-7 17, Obineke 5-9 2-4 14, J.Lewis 4-12 0-0 11, Kuerban 2-4 1-2 7, Romich 0-0 0-0 0, Agostini 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 18-23 70.
Halftime_Kennesaw St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 10-26 (Hoover 5-12, Stumpe 2-3, Hollowell 2-6, Theme-Love 1-2, Bigelow 0-1, Murphy 0-2), Kennesaw St. 8-20 (J.Lewis 3-3, Kuerban 2-4, Obineke 2-5, Lockley 1-6, Burden 0-2). Fouled Out_Stumpe. Rebounds_Wofford 38 (Goodwin 13), Kennesaw St. 25 (Kuerban 6). Assists_Wofford 14 (Theme-Love 4), Kennesaw St. 10 (Burden 5). Total Fouls_Wofford 22, Kennesaw St. 18. A_801 (4,600).