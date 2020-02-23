https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/WISCONSIN-79-RUTGERS-71-15078226.php
WISCONSIN 79, RUTGERS 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Yeboah
|23
|4-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|5
|8
|Baker
|33
|6-14
|4-4
|1-5
|6
|2
|16
|Mathis
|28
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Harper
|33
|9-16
|1-2
|2-9
|1
|2
|21
|Johnson
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|6
|Young
|18
|1-6
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|McConnell
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Mulcahy
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Doucoure
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|7-10
|7-32
|13
|21
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Mathis 2-3, Harper 2-4, Yeboah 0-2, Young 0-2, Baker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Baker 2, Johnson 2, McConnell 2, Carter, Mathis, Mulcahy, Young).
Steals: 8 (Mathis 3, Young 2, Baker, Johnson, Yeboah).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|34
|1-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|2
|Reuvers
|23
|4-13
|8-10
|1-1
|0
|1
|17
|Davison
|34
|3-7
|6-8
|0-3
|0
|4
|15
|Pritzl
|36
|7-10
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|17
|Trice
|34
|2-4
|3-4
|0-2
|9
|2
|8
|Potter
|17
|6-8
|2-2
|2-9
|1
|1
|18
|Anderson
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Wahl
|6
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|20-26
|4-28
|13
|12
|79
Percentages: FG .480, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Potter 4-5, Davison 3-5, Pritzl 2-3, Trice 1-1, Reuvers 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Ford 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ford, Potter).
Turnovers: 11 (Wahl 3, Davison 2, Ford 2, Trice 2, Anderson, Pritzl).
Steals: 2 (Ford, Wahl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rutgers
|26
|45
|—
|71
|Wisconsin
|39
|40
|—
|79
A_17,287 (17,230).
