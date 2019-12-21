WINTHROP 85, ELON 80
Ervin 3-7 0-0 9, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah 3-3 5-7 11, McIntosh 7-12 3-5 22, Poser 0-0 0-1 0, Sheffield 8-17 9-12 27, Woods 3-11 3-5 11, Wooten 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 20-30 80.
Anumba 2-5 0-1 4, Burns 2-7 1-4 5, Claxton 2-2 3-3 7, Falden 5-8 2-2 15, Ferguson 3-6 4-4 11, Hale 4-12 6-8 14, Jones 5-8 7-12 21, King 0-0 0-0 0, Vaudrin 2-8 3-8 8. Totals 25-56 26-42 85.
Halftime_Elon 44-38. 3-Point Goals_Elon 12-33 (McIntosh 5-9, Ervin 3-5, Woods 2-7, Sheffield 2-9, Wooten 0-1, Wright 0-2), Winthrop 9-23 (Jones 4-5, Falden 3-4, Vaudrin 1-3, Ferguson 1-4, Anumba 0-1, Hale 0-6). Fouled Out_McIntosh, Claxton. Rebounds_Elon 32 (Ervin, Hannah, Woods 7), Winthrop 35 (Ferguson 8). Assists_Elon 15 (Sheffield, Wright 3), Winthrop 11 (Vaudrin 5). Total Fouls_Elon 33, Winthrop 26.