FG FT Reb
WINTHROP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Vaudrin 30 2-4 5-7 1-5 6 2 9
Hale 28 5-13 1-2 1-2 1 1 14
Zunic 27 5-8 2-4 2-4 3 3 14
Falden 25 4-9 4-6 2-4 2 2 14
Anumba 23 4-4 1-1 1-6 4 4 11
Burns 20 4-9 0-2 4-6 2 4 8
Ferguson 15 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 4 2
Claxton 14 3-3 1-4 1-3 0 5 7
King 13 0-1 0-1 0-2 0 2 0
Pupavac 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Hunter 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-55 14-27 12-34 19 27 79

Percentages: FG .509, FT .519.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Hale 3-11, Anumba 2-2, Zunic 2-4, Falden 2-5, King 0-1, Ferguson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Burns).

Turnovers: 15 (King 3, Vaudrin 3, Zunic 3, Falden 2, Hale 2, Anumba, Burns).

Steals: 8 (Anumba 2, Zunic 2, Burns, Falden, Hale, Vaudrin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HIGH POINT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Coleman 30 2-7 2-5 1-5 2 4 7
Jo.Wright 29 4-11 3-5 1-4 4 1 12
Ja.Wright 22 1-3 1-2 1-2 1 0 4
Randleman 22 2-4 0-0 1-4 2 5 4
Thomas 20 5-7 4-9 1-6 0 2 14
Sanchez 19 4-8 1-2 2-2 1 1 9
Peterson 17 1-3 2-5 0-2 0 2 4
Holland 16 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 5 0
Slay 14 0-3 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Hughes 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Ayers 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Billups 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Izunabor 2 1-2 1-2 1-2 0 1 3
Quinlan-Huertas 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-51 14-30 9-29 13 23 57

Percentages: FG .392, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Ja.Wright 1-1, Jo.Wright 1-3, Coleman 1-5, Holland 0-1, Randleman 0-1, Peterson 0-2, Slay 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Wright 4, Coleman 3, Holland 2, Sanchez 2, Slay 2, Thomas 2, Peterson, Randleman).

Steals: 2 (Peterson, Sanchez).

Technical Fouls: None.

Winthrop 39 40 79
High Point 28 29 57

A_1,107 (1,750).