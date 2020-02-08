Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WINTHROP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anumba 25 2-4 0-0 0-4 2 4 5
Burns 21 7-11 3-4 1-6 2 3 17
Ferguson 17 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Vaudrin 35 2-3 4-6 0-7 6 1 8
Hale 19 1-6 1-2 0-2 1 2 4
Claxton 27 1-3 4-4 4-7 0 3 6
Falden 21 6-10 3-4 1-5 1 0 17
Zunic 18 2-4 0-0 1-2 2 0 5
Jones 10 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 4 2
King 7 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 6
Totals 200 24-49 15-20 7-36 15 23 70

Percentages: FG .490, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (King 2-2, Falden 2-4, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 1-3, Hale 1-4, Vaudrin 0-1, Ferguson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton 2, Burns).

Turnovers: 18 (Vaudrin 5, Burns 4, Hale 3, Claxton 2, Jones 2, Falden, King).

Steals: 5 (Falden 2, Jones 2, Zunic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cintron 30 3-7 3-6 4-6 1 1 9
Smith 29 5-13 3-5 1-5 1 1 15
Munoz 31 8-14 4-5 0-4 2 2 24
Wade 20 1-4 0-0 0-3 1 4 3
J.Wilson 12 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Phillips 31 2-10 2-2 0-0 3 3 6
Bligen 18 2-3 2-4 0-3 0 3 6
C.Wilson 11 0-1 0-1 1-1 2 2 0
Nkereuwem 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Flood 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-57 14-23 6-23 10 20 68

Percentages: FG .404, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Munoz 4-8, Smith 2-6, J.Wilson 1-2, Wade 1-2, C.Wilson 0-1, Flood 0-1, Phillips 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cintron 2, Smith 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Smith 4, Wade 2, Bligen, C.Wilson, Flood, Munoz, Nkereuwem, Phillips).

Steals: 9 (Cintron 4, Nkereuwem 2, Bligen, C.Wilson, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Winthrop 40 30 70
Longwood 27 41 68

A_1,528 (1,807).