WASHINGTON 72, HAWAII 61
Green 2-3 7-8 11, McDaniels 2-8 4-4 9, Carter 3-12 3-3 10, Stewart 13-21 0-3 26, Wright 0-2 5-9 5, Bey 3-5 2-2 9, Timmins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 21-29 72.
Buggs 2-11 0-0 5, Raimo 5-12 5-7 15, Stansberry 1-17 2-2 5, Avea 3-10 0-0 9, Webster 5-10 2-3 16, Carper 3-11 0-1 6, da Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Hemsley 1-2 1-1 3, Colina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-74 10-14 61.
Halftime_Washington 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Washington 3-15 (Bey 1-2, Carter 1-4, McDaniels 1-5, Stewart 0-2, Wright 0-2), Hawaii 9-39 (Webster 4-8, Avea 3-7, Buggs 1-7, Stansberry 1-17). Fouled Out_Stewart, Raimo. Rebounds_Washington 41 (McDaniels, Stewart 13), Hawaii 39 (Raimo 15). Assists_Washington 13 (Green 6), Hawaii 15 (Buggs 9). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Hawaii 21.
