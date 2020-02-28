https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Virginia-Tech-70-Duke-56-15091108.php
Virginia Tech 70, Duke 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (21-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rivers
|28
|1-1
|0-2
|2-6
|3
|2
|2
|Kitley
|33
|9-13
|1-2
|2-10
|2
|2
|19
|Cole
|38
|4-11
|1-2
|0-3
|10
|3
|10
|Mabrey
|29
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Sheppard
|38
|3-6
|5-8
|1-4
|0
|3
|14
|Baptiste
|15
|6-7
|3-3
|2-4
|1
|2
|16
|Obouh Fegue
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|King
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|10-17
|8-31
|20
|13
|70
Percentages: FG 52.000, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Sheppard 3-5, King 2-5, Cole 1-1, Mabrey 1-7, Baptiste 1-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kitley 1, Cole 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Kitley 4, Cole 3, Baptiste 3, Rivers 2, 2, Mabrey 1, Sheppard 1, King 1)
Steals: 6 (Cole 4, Sheppard 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE (17-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akinbode-James
|26
|2-5
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Odom
|34
|7-12
|2-4
|4-7
|1
|5
|16
|Williams
|20
|2-4
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|5
|4
|Gorecki
|39
|5-19
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|13
|Lambert
|37
|5-7
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|13
|Baines
|10
|0-2
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Boykin
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|4
|Goodchild
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|8-14
|13-28
|8
|19
|56
Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Gorecki 1-8, Lambert 1-1, Akinbode-James 0-1, Boykin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Akinbode-James 1, Baines 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Boykin 4, Odom 3, Lambert 3, Gorecki 2, Goodchild 2, Akinbode-James 1, Baines 1)
Steals: 9 (Odom 3, Gorecki 3, Boykin 2, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Duke
|11
|14
|18
|13
|—
|56
|Virginia Tech
|15
|22
|13
|20
|—
|70
A_1,603
Officials_Mark Hardcastle, Angela Lewis, Denise Brooks
