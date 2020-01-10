FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH (12-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rivers 30 3-6 2-2 4-13 1 0 8
Kitley 25 1-3 3-4 2-6 0 4 5
Cole 38 9-12 3-3 1-6 6 4 21
Mabrey 33 2-12 0-0 0-3 0 1 6
Sheppard 37 5-16 1-1 0-1 1 0 16
Baptiste 25 3-13 2-2 1-3 1 1 9
Geiman 10 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
King 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-66 11-12 9-35 9 10 68

Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 9-37, .243 (Sheppard 5-15, Mabrey 2-11, Baptiste 1-4, Geiman 1-2, Rivers 0-2, Cole 0-1, King 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Kitley 4, Rivers 2, Baptiste 2, Mabrey 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Cole 6, Kitley 1, Sheppard 1, Baptiste 1)

Steals: 7 (Baptiste 3, Sheppard 2, Rivers 1, Cole 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PITTSBURGH (3-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Judkins 22 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 0 4
Brown 28 4-9 2-4 2-9 3 2 10
Bugg 30 4-10 0-0 0-4 1 0 10
Green 29 3-9 0-0 1-4 0 1 9
Knight 16 0-2 0-0 0-4 1 0 0
Igbokwe 21 2-6 0-0 4-9 0 2 4
Lamark 9 1-2 0-2 0-2 0 1 2
Harris 23 4-10 1-1 0-1 1 4 9
Hayford 19 3-6 1-2 1-3 1 2 8
Prapa 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-59 4-9 10-42 9 12 56

Percentages: FG 38.983, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .4 (Green 3-6, Bugg 2-4, Hayford 1-3, Brown 0-1, Prapa 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Judkins 2, Igbokwe 2, Hayford 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Harris 7, Brown 2, Bugg 2, Knight 2, Igbokwe 2, Lamark 1, Prapa 1)

Steals: 3 (Harris 2, Brown 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Pittsburgh 12 13 20 11 56
Virginia Tech 22 16 15 15 68

A_1,332

Officials_Kevin Sparrock, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Rod Creech