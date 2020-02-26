https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-Golden-Knights-Stax-15085684.php
Vegas Golden Knights Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|64
|21
|42
|63
|14
|27
|6
|0
|3
|167
|.126
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|64
|29
|32
|61
|15
|38
|7
|0
|3
|281
|.103
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|64
|25
|25
|50
|14
|20
|3
|2
|5
|157
|.159
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|59
|20
|23
|43
|1
|24
|6
|0
|3
|209
|.096
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|64
|9
|33
|42
|11
|25
|0
|1
|2
|193
|.047
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|56
|13
|27
|40
|7
|16
|2
|2
|1
|119
|.109
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|64
|17
|18
|35
|3
|22
|5
|0
|3
|122
|.139
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|52
|7
|22
|29
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|101
|.069
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|35
|8
|12
|20
|19
|10
|1
|2
|3
|44
|.182
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|64
|7
|11
|18
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|91
|.077
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|42
|8
|9
|17
|-10
|8
|3
|0
|2
|98
|.082
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|60
|7
|6
|13
|-1
|20
|0
|1
|1
|82
|.085
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|64
|7
|6
|13
|-4
|47
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.130
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|39
|5
|7
|12
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|51
|.098
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|38
|1
|10
|11
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|54
|5
|6
|11
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|92
|.054
|F
|20
|Cody Eakin
|41
|4
|6
|10
|-9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.075
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|64
|2
|7
|9
|-4
|40
|0
|1
|0
|58
|.034
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|48
|2
|5
|7
|9
|32
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.054
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|21
|3
|4
|7
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|49
|1
|5
|6
|6
|37
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.017
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.500
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|0
|Patrick Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|72
|Gage Quinney
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|205
|323
|528
|75
|540
|38
|9
|31
|2205
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|194
|326
|520
|-85
|494
|45
|3
|28
|1905
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2641
|2.79
|25
|14
|5
|4
|123
|1305
|0.906
|0
|0
|8
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|20
|1133
|3.18
|9
|7
|3
|0
|60
|546
|0.89
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|3891
|2.98
|34
|22
|8
|4
|191
|1902
|.898
|205
|323
|540
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|3891
|3.11
|30
|26
|8
|3
|199
|2199
|.907
|194
|326
|494
