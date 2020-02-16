Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 16, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 61 Mark Stone 60 20 37 57 10 25 6 0 3 161 .124
F 67 Max Pacioretty 60 26 29 55 13 36 6 0 2 266 .098
F 19 Reilly Smith 60 22 23 45 9 20 3 2 4 152 .145
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 55 20 21 41 -1 24 6 0 3 200 .100
D 27 Shea Theodore 60 8 31 39 7 25 0 1 1 176 .045
F 71 William Karlsson 52 10 26 36 4 14 2 2 1 113 .088
F 26 Paul Stastny 60 16 15 31 0 22 5 0 3 113 .142
D 88 Nate Schmidt 48 7 21 28 2 10 1 0 0 94 .074
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 31 8 10 18 17 10 1 2 3 35 .229
F 89 Alex Tuch 42 8 9 17 -10 8 3 0 2 98 .082
F 28 William Carrier 60 6 10 16 1 33 0 0 1 84 .071
F 9 Cody Glass 38 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 50 .100
D 14 Nicolas Hague 38 1 10 11 0 32 1 0 0 54 .019
F 92 Tomas Nosek 56 6 4 10 -2 20 0 1 1 75 .080
F 75 Ryan Reaves 60 6 4 10 -5 47 0 0 0 50 .120
F 21 Cody Eakin 39 4 5 9 -10 12 0 0 0 48 .083
D 22 Nick Holden 50 4 5 9 -1 13 1 0 0 86 .047
D 3 Brayden McNabb 60 2 7 9 -5 40 0 1 0 51 .039
D 15 Jon Merrill 46 2 5 7 8 26 0 0 0 36 .056
D 5 Deryk Engelland 49 1 5 6 6 37 0 0 1 59 .017
F 10 Nicolas Roy 19 3 3 6 1 8 0 0 1 23 .130
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 73 Brandon Pirri 11 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 19 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 4 Jimmy Schuldt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 2 Zach Whitecloud 6 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 60 186 291 477 33 514 37 9 27 2076 .090
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 181 302 483 -44 474 41 3 28 1786 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 42 2461 2.8 22 14 5 4 115 1216 0.905 0 0 6
30 Malcolm Subban 19 1069 3.09 8 7 3 0 55 516 0.893 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 60 3647 2.97 30 22 8 4 178 1783 .899 186 291 514
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 3647 3.02 30 23 7 3 181 2071 .910 181 302 474