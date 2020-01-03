Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Vegas
|4
|1
|0
|—
|5
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Giroux 13 (Couturier, Voracek), 7:33. 2, Vegas, Theodore 6 (Stastny), 8:42. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 17 (Theodore, Stastny), 10:08 (pp). 4, Vegas, Merrill 1 (Roy), 11:27. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 12, 14:40. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 18 (Stone), 17:03.
Second Period_7, Vegas, Glass 5 (Carrier), 9:37. 8, Philadelphia, Couturier 11 (Niskanen, Voracek), 12:08.
Third Period_9, Philadelphia, Couturier 12 (Giroux, Provorov), 0:15 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-13-13_38. Vegas 18-5-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Vegas 1 of 1.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 13-9-3 (33 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Fleury 17-8-3 (38-34).
A_18,415 (17,367). T_2:38.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Ryan Gibbons.