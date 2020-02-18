Recommended Video:

Washington 0 0 2 2
Vegas 2 1 0 3

First Period_1, Vegas, Holden 5 (Nosek, Carrier), 3:43. 2, Vegas, Smith 23 (Stastny, Marchessault), 17:17.

Second Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 27 (Karlsson), 14:06.

Third Period_4, Washington, Oshie 23 (Vrana, Orlov), 8:47. 5, Washington, Oshie 24 (Carlson, Vrana), 10:40 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-6-9_27. Vegas 15-8-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 21-13-4 (29 shots-26 saves). Vegas, Fleury 23-14-5 (27-25).

A_18,399 (17,367). T_2:51.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jonny Murray.