THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 J.T. Miller 69 27 45 72 11 47 9 0 3 165 .164
F 40 Elias Pettersson 68 27 39 66 16 18 8 0 5 162 .167
F 53 Bo Horvat 69 22 31 53 -15 21 12 0 2 178 .124
D 43 Quinn Hughes 68 8 45 53 -10 22 3 0 2 126 .063
F 6 Brock Boeser 57 16 29 45 4 14 5 0 3 169 .095
F 70 Tanner Pearson 69 21 24 45 -4 27 3 2 3 164 .128
F 18 Jake Virtanen 69 18 18 36 -4 41 6 0 6 150 .120
D 23 Alexander Edler 59 5 28 33 13 62 1 0 1 118 .042
F 88 Adam Gaudette 59 12 21 33 -7 37 4 0 1 75 .160
D 57 Tyler Myers 68 6 15 21 -7 49 1 1 1 134 .045
D 8 Christopher Tanev 69 2 18 20 4 41 0 0 1 45 .044
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 51 Troy Stecher 69 5 12 17 10 32 0 0 0 86 .058
F 20 Brandon Sutter 44 8 9 17 1 25 1 0 0 76 .105
F 21 Loui Eriksson 49 6 7 13 -2 12 0 0 0 59 .102
F 26 Antoine Roussel 41 7 6 13 0 43 1 0 1 55 .127
F 73 Tyler Toffoli 10 6 4 10 3 4 1 0 1 38 .158
F 83 Jay Beagle 55 2 6 8 -9 38 0 1 1 49 .041
F 64 Tyler Motte 34 4 4 8 -10 10 0 0 0 38 .105
D 4 Jordie Benn 44 1 6 7 -7 17 0 0 1 58 .017
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 36 1 5 6 -10 6 0 0 0 45 .022
F 71 Zack MacEwen 17 5 1 6 6 20 0 0 0 17 .294
F 0 Tim Schaller 51 5 1 6 -13 14 0 1 0 48 .104
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 38 Justin Bailey 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 69 224 393 617 -37 643 57 5 32 2153 .104
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 214 377 591 9 657 42 4 30 2297 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 43 2551 2.75 23 16 4 2 117 1420 0.918 0 1 4
35 Thatcher Demko 27 1529 3.06 13 10 2 0 78 822 0.905 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
30 Louis Domingue 1 58 4.07 0 1 0 0 4 34 0.882 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 69 4189 2.9 36 27 6 2 200 2283 .907 224 393 643
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 4189 3.06 33 27 9 4 211 2140 .896 214 377 657