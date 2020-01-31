https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-15019639.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 31, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|51
|21
|31
|52
|9
|12
|7
|0
|5
|129
|.163
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|51
|19
|31
|50
|7
|34
|7
|0
|3
|124
|.153
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|51
|16
|28
|44
|6
|14
|5
|0
|3
|154
|.104
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|51
|17
|27
|44
|-2
|12
|7
|0
|1
|135
|.126
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|51
|15
|24
|39
|6
|22
|3
|2
|2
|127
|.118
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|50
|6
|30
|36
|-6
|12
|3
|0
|1
|92
|.065
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|51
|15
|16
|31
|1
|24
|4
|0
|6
|104
|.144
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|41
|8
|14
|22
|-5
|12
|4
|0
|1
|53
|.151
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|41
|4
|17
|21
|9
|54
|1
|0
|1
|83
|.048
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|51
|2
|15
|17
|6
|28
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.059
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|51
|5
|11
|16
|1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|105
|.048
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|32
|5
|5
|10
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.132
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|51
|3
|6
|9
|7
|28
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|26
|6
|3
|9
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.118
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|23
|5
|3
|8
|-1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.185
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|38
|0
|6
|6
|-5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|42
|1
|4
|5
|-8
|24
|0
|1
|1
|38
|.026
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|24
|3
|2
|5
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|45
|4
|1
|5
|-12
|14
|0
|1
|0
|45
|.089
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|23
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|167
|294
|461
|11
|442
|44
|5
|26
|1599
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|151
|267
|418
|-33
|468
|31
|4
|21
|1664
|.091
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|35
|2071
|2.69
|19
|13
|3
|1
|93
|1121
|0.917
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|17
|981
|2.94
|10
|5
|1
|0
|48
|527
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|51
|3091
|2.78
|29
|18
|4
|1
|142
|1655
|.909
|167
|294
|442
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|51
|3091
|3.06
|22
|23
|6
|3
|156
|1588
|.896
|151
|267
|468
