FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nolley 36 4-14 4-6 1-5 4 3 13
Bede 34 0-1 2-2 0-3 8 1 2
Radford 25 2-3 3-4 2-10 2 4 7
Alleyne 23 2-6 0-2 1-3 1 3 6
Horne 23 5-8 2-2 1-2 0 3 12
Cattoor 20 1-7 0-0 0-0 3 2 3
Cone 19 5-7 4-4 0-1 1 1 19
Wilkins 14 1-3 0-0 1-3 1 0 3
Ojiako 6 1-1 0-1 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 21-50 15-21 7-28 20 18 67

Percentages: FG .420, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Cone 5-7, Alleyne 2-6, Wilkins 1-3, Cattoor 1-6, Nolley 1-11, Horne 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Bede 3, Alleyne 2, Cattoor, Cone, Horne, Nolley, Radford, Wilkins).

Steals: 6 (Bede 2, Cattoor, Horne, Nolley, Wilkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SYRACUSE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boeheim 40 4-12 0-0 0-4 0 0 10
Girard 40 4-11 2-2 0-0 2 1 12
Hughes 40 6-16 4-6 0-4 2 3 18
Dolezaj 34 2-5 2-4 2-6 2 5 6
Guerrier 25 5-7 2-3 3-9 0 4 12
Sidibe 21 2-2 1-2 4-9 0 4 5
Totals 200 23-53 11-17 9-32 6 17 63

Percentages: FG .434, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hughes 2-5, Boeheim 2-6, Girard 2-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dolezaj).

Turnovers: 9 (Dolezaj 2, Girard 2, Hughes 2, Boeheim, Guerrier, Sidibe).

Steals: 7 (Dolezaj 2, Sidibe 2, Boeheim, Girard, Hughes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Virginia Tech 27 40 67
Syracuse 33 30 63

.