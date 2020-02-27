Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diakite 0 8-12 2-2 1-6 0 2 19
Huff 0 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Clark 0 4-7 0-0 0-6 6 0 10
Key 0 3-7 4-6 2-10 2 3 10
Woldetensae 0 1-8 2-2 0-3 4 4 5
Totals 200 21-49 8-10 4-31 14 12 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Clark 2-4, Diakite 1-1, Woldetensae 1-6, Key 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Huff 2, Diakite, Key).

Turnovers: 11 (Clark 3, Woldetensae 3, Diakite 2, Huff 2, Key).

Steals: 2 (Clark, Key).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ojiako 0 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Alleyne 0 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Bede 0 2-4 0-0 0-2 3 0 5
Radford 0 4-8 0-1 1-4 2 0 8
Wilkins 0 0-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Totals 200 19-52 6-7 3-22 10 10 53

Percentages: FG .365, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Bede 1-2, Alleyne 0-1, Wilkins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Alleyne, Ojiako, Wilkins).

Turnovers: 7 (Bede 2, Radford).

Steals: 5 (Bede, Radford, Wilkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Virginia 26 30 56
Virginia Tech 11 42 53

.