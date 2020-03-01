https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/VIRGINIA-52-NO-7-DUKE-50-15095756.php
VIRGINIA 52, NO. 7 DUKE 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hurt
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Carey
|28
|6-11
|4-5
|3-10
|0
|5
|17
|Jones
|40
|6-14
|2-3
|0-5
|2
|0
|17
|Stanley
|30
|1-9
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Goldwire
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|DeLaurier
|22
|2-5
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|White
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Baker
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|O'Connell
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-59
|10-15
|10-30
|4
|18
|50
Percentages: FG .305, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Jones 3-5, Carey 1-1, DeLaurier 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Hurt 0-1, Moore 0-1, Baker 0-2, White 0-2, Stanley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Carey 3, DeLaurier 3, Stanley).
Turnovers: 8 (Carey 3, Baker, DeLaurier, Moore, Stanley, White).
Steals: 8 (Goldwire 2, Stanley 2, Carey, Hurt, Jones, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|37
|5-13
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|14
|Huff
|29
|7-9
|1-2
|1-9
|0
|4
|15
|Clark
|39
|2-9
|2-2
|1-3
|5
|2
|7
|Key
|33
|6-11
|2-3
|2-8
|2
|1
|14
|Woldetensae
|24
|0-5
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Stattmann
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Morsell
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Caffaro
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|7-10
|5-31
|9
|16
|52
Percentages: FG .420, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Diakite 2-4, Clark 1-1, Huff 0-1, Key 0-2, Woldetensae 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 13 (Huff 10, Key 2, Diakite).
Turnovers: 14 (Key 6, Clark 4, Diakite 3, Stattmann).
Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Huff 2, Diakite).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duke
|25
|25
|—
|50
|Virginia
|25
|27
|—
|52
