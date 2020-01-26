FG FT Reb
UTSA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wallace 36 9-19 3-4 1-4 3 2 24
Jackson 35 10-19 0-1 1-7 5 4 25
Czumbel 28 4-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 11
Frohnen 28 4-8 0-0 4-8 4 1 8
Bior 21 2-5 2-2 1-5 0 1 6
Barisic 18 1-5 5-5 3-3 1 0 7
Hellums 18 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 5
Germany 12 1-1 2-2 1-2 0 4 4
Whiteside 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-66 12-14 11-31 15 13 90

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Jackson 5-14, Czumbel 3-3, Wallace 3-7, Hellums 1-2, Whiteside 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Barisic, Bior, Germany, Wallace).

Turnovers: 12 (Bior 2, Jackson 2, Wallace 2, Barisic, Czumbel, Frohnen, Germany, Hellums, Whiteside).

Steals: 6 (Barisic 2, Jackson 2, Frohnen, Wallace).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RICE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Murphy 33 3-7 1-1 2-4 2 4 9
Parrish 30 7-9 3-6 1-3 6 1 17
Peterson 29 3-9 2-2 1-3 0 1 9
Adams 28 6-11 3-3 1-4 3 1 21
Martin 24 2-10 0-0 1-4 2 4 6
Moore 16 3-4 2-3 2-3 1 0 11
Mullins 15 1-3 0-0 2-5 2 1 3
Olivari 14 4-7 1-1 0-1 0 2 12
Fiedler 6 0-2 0-0 1-4 2 1 0
Crisler 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-63 12-16 11-31 18 16 88

Percentages: FG .460, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 18-35, .514 (Adams 6-9, Moore 3-3, Olivari 3-6, Martin 2-5, Murphy 2-5, Mullins 1-2, Peterson 1-4, Crisler 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Murphy 3, Fiedler, Parrish, Peterson).

Turnovers: 15 (Crisler 3, Peterson 3, Adams 2, Martin 2, Mullins 2, Murphy 2, Fiedler).

Steals: 7 (Moore 2, Murphy 2, Peterson 2, Olivari).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTSA 39 51 90
Rice 38 50 88

A_2,339 (5,750).