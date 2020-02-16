UNLV 78, NEW MEXICO 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blair
|4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Mbacke Diong
|22
|3-5
|2-4
|3-6
|2
|3
|8
|Coleman
|35
|6-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|16
|Hamilton
|32
|7-13
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|4
|17
|Hardy
|35
|7-16
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|4
|16
|Mitrou-Long
|32
|7-15
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|3
|17
|Shibel
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Green
|14
|1-1
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Antonio
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-64
|7-14
|7-32
|11
|26
|78
Percentages: FG .500, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Coleman 4-4, Mitrou-Long 3-5, Shibel 0-1, Antonio 0-2, Hamilton 0-2, Hardy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mitrou-Long).
Turnovers: 12 (Hamilton 5, Mbacke Diong 4, Coleman, Hardy, Mitrou-Long).
Steals: 9 (Coleman 3, Mbacke Diong 2, Mitrou-Long 2, Blair, Hamilton).
Technical Fouls: Mitrou-Long, 00:14 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Manigault
|30
|6-11
|5-7
|2-5
|1
|1
|17
|Lyle
|32
|0-4
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Martin
|32
|2-11
|3-4
|0-5
|8
|2
|8
|Jackson
|21
|2-4
|2-4
|0-6
|2
|1
|7
|Maluach
|35
|6-7
|6-10
|1-3
|1
|3
|19
|Hendrix
|24
|3-4
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|8
|McGee
|23
|3-9
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|11
|Kuac
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-50
|23-34
|4-26
|15
|16
|73
Percentages: FG .440, FT .676.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (McGee 3-8, Jackson 1-2, Maluach 1-2, Martin 1-7, Hendrix 0-1, Manigault 0-1, Lyle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Manigault 2, Maluach, Martin).
Turnovers: 13 (Jackson 5, Lyle 3, Martin 3, Hendrix, Maluach).
Steals: 7 (Lyle 2, Hendrix, Jackson, Maluach, Manigault, Martin).
Technical Fouls: Martin, 00:14 second.
|UNLV
|40
|38
|—
|78
|New Mexico
|41
|32
|—
|73
A_11,794 (15,411).