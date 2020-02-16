Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UNLV Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blair 4 0-0 0-2 0-1 0 3 0
Mbacke Diong 22 3-5 2-4 3-6 2 3 8
Coleman 35 6-6 0-0 0-3 3 4 16
Hamilton 32 7-13 3-4 1-4 4 4 17
Hardy 35 7-16 2-2 0-4 1 4 16
Mitrou-Long 32 7-15 0-0 0-6 1 3 17
Shibel 17 1-5 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Green 14 1-1 0-2 2-5 0 2 2
Antonio 9 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 32-64 7-14 7-32 11 26 78

Percentages: FG .500, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Coleman 4-4, Mitrou-Long 3-5, Shibel 0-1, Antonio 0-2, Hamilton 0-2, Hardy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mitrou-Long).

Turnovers: 12 (Hamilton 5, Mbacke Diong 4, Coleman, Hardy, Mitrou-Long).

Steals: 9 (Coleman 3, Mbacke Diong 2, Mitrou-Long 2, Blair, Hamilton).

Technical Fouls: Mitrou-Long, 00:14 second.

FG FT Reb
NEW MEXICO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Manigault 30 6-11 5-7 2-5 1 1 17
Lyle 32 0-4 3-3 0-1 2 3 3
Martin 32 2-11 3-4 0-5 8 2 8
Jackson 21 2-4 2-4 0-6 2 1 7
Maluach 35 6-7 6-10 1-3 1 3 19
Hendrix 24 3-4 2-4 1-2 0 3 8
McGee 23 3-9 2-2 0-4 1 2 11
Kuac 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-50 23-34 4-26 15 16 73

Percentages: FG .440, FT .676.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (McGee 3-8, Jackson 1-2, Maluach 1-2, Martin 1-7, Hendrix 0-1, Manigault 0-1, Lyle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Manigault 2, Maluach, Martin).

Turnovers: 13 (Jackson 5, Lyle 3, Martin 3, Hendrix, Maluach).

Steals: 7 (Lyle 2, Hendrix, Jackson, Maluach, Manigault, Martin).

Technical Fouls: Martin, 00:14 second.

UNLV 40 38 78
New Mexico 41 32 73

A_11,794 (15,411).