UNC-GREENSBORO 72, MERCER 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERCER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dimitrijevic
|37
|8-11
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|17
|Gary
|37
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Stair
|35
|7-13
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|18
|Glisson
|24
|2-7
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|5
|Love
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Bender
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|2
|Robertson
|13
|1-2
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Urey
|13
|0-1
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Baffuto
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-47
|7-11
|3-30
|6
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .532, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (Stair 2-4, Love 1-1, Robertson 1-1, Dimitrijevic 1-2, Gary 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 23 (Dimitrijevic 6, Stair 5, Robertson 4, Urey 3, Bender 2, Gary 2, Love).
Steals: 6 (Stair 3, Dimitrijevic, Love, Urey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-GREENSBORO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|33
|13-25
|3-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|31
|Allegri
|31
|3-6
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Dickey
|31
|2-7
|1-4
|4-12
|2
|3
|5
|Massey
|28
|1-6
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Abdulsalam
|27
|4-6
|1-3
|3-6
|0
|1
|9
|Ke.Langley
|16
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Leyte
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Hueitt
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Galloway
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|12-22
|11-30
|5
|13
|72
Percentages: FG .419, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Allegri 3-5, Miller 2-5, Ke.Langley 1-2, Hueitt 1-4, Massey 1-4, Galloway 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dickey 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Ke.Langley 4, Dickey 2, Galloway 2, Massey 2, Leyte, Miller).
Steals: 17 (Miller 9, Massey 4, Ke.Langley 2, Abdulsalam, Galloway).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mercer
|25
|38
|—
|63
|UNC-Greensboro
|43
|29
|—
|72
A_2,374 (23,500).
