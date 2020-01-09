UMASS 77, LA SALLE 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Phiri
|35
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|5
|5
|Deas
|34
|8-18
|7-11
|1-9
|2
|2
|25
|Beatty
|30
|6-13
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|14
|Spencer
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|9
|Ray
|22
|0-4
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|2
|Hikim
|14
|3-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|6
|Kenney
|11
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|6
|Kimbrough
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|0
|Croswell
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Stone
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Diagne
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-65
|11-17
|11-36
|12
|24
|69
Percentages: FG .400, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Deas 2-7, Kenney 1-2, Phiri 1-4, Spencer 1-4, Beatty 1-7, Hikim 0-1, Ray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Phiri).
Turnovers: 15 (Beatty 3, Deas 2, Hikim 2, Kenney 2, Ray 2, Croswell, Kimbrough, Phiri, Spencer).
Steals: 9 (Phiri 2, Ray 2, Spencer 2, Beatty, Deas, Stone).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pierre
|36
|7-8
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|20
|T.Mitchell
|32
|7-15
|5-9
|1-6
|0
|3
|19
|Diallo
|31
|3-8
|5-6
|2-12
|5
|3
|12
|East
|31
|3-7
|4-4
|0-4
|5
|4
|11
|Clergeot
|30
|3-8
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|K.Mitchell
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|0
|Santos
|9
|1-1
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Baptiste
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-49
|20-30
|4-30
|16
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .490, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Pierre 5-5, Santos 1-1, Diallo 1-2, East 1-2, Clergeot 1-4, T.Mitchell 0-1, Walker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Baptiste, Pierre).
Turnovers: 15 (East 6, T.Mitchell 4, Clergeot, Diallo, K.Mitchell, Pierre, Walker).
Steals: 8 (Diallo 2, Santos 2, Clergeot, East, Pierre, T.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|La Salle
|35
|34
|—
|69
|UMass
|41
|36
|—
|77
.