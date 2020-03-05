https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/UMASS-75-LA-SALLE-64-15106342.php
UMASS 75, LA SALLE 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diallo
|22
|0-3
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|3
|T.Mitchell
|37
|9-16
|3-3
|1-9
|2
|2
|24
|East
|1920
|4-8
|9-10
|0-3
|8
|1
|18
|Pierre
|30
|1-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|2
|Santos
|22
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|13
|Clergeot
|30
|2-3
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|8
|Walker
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|K.Mitchell
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|17-20
|4-27
|15
|16
|75
Percentages: FG .471, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Santos 3-4, T.Mitchell 3-5, Clergeot 2-3, Walker 1-1, East 1-5, Diallo 0-2, Pierre 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Santos 3, T.Mitchell 2).
Turnovers: 13 (T.Mitchell 5, East 4, Diallo 2, Clergeot, Santos).
Steals: 8 (East 3, Walker 2, K.Mitchell, Pierre, Santos).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kimbrough
|32
|5-6
|0-2
|5-5
|1
|4
|10
|Beatty
|36
|6-11
|4-4
|0-1
|6
|4
|20
|Hikim
|23
|3-10
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Phiri
|36
|3-7
|4-4
|0-8
|1
|1
|13
|Ray
|31
|3-8
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|7
|Kenney
|26
|1-10
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|5
|Deas
|16
|0-4
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|15-20
|8-26
|13
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .375, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Beatty 4-6, Phiri 3-7, Hikim 0-1, Ray 0-2, Deas 0-3, Kenney 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kimbrough, Ray).
Turnovers: 13 (Beatty 3, Phiri 3, Hikim 2, Kenney 2, Deas, Kimbrough, Ray).
Steals: 11 (Beatty 4, Phiri 4, Ray 2, Kimbrough).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMass
|31
|44
|—
|75
|La Salle
|24
|40
|—
|64
.
