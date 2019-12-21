https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-SANTA-BARBARA-77-SOUTHERN-U-68-14923419.php
UC SANTA BARBARA 77, SOUTHERN U. 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Williams
|31
|3-4
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|3
|8
|Shivers
|31
|7-13
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|4
|22
|Brooks
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|8
|Bradford
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Burns
|21
|4-8
|2-2
|4-7
|2
|2
|10
|Lee
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Blake
|13
|3-7
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|8
|Kuljuhovic
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Baggs
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Rollins
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|10-12
|8-23
|14
|21
|68
Percentages: FG .463, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Shivers 3-7, Brooks 2-4, Kuljuhovic 1-2, Lee 1-2, Blake 1-4, Burns 0-1, Bradford 0-2, Rollins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Williams, Kuljuhovic).
Turnovers: 11 (Bradford 3, Shivers 2, Baggs, Brooks, Burns, D.Williams, Lee, Rollins).
Steals: 2 (Lee, Rollins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ramsey
|38
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|10
|Freeman
|35
|2-7
|2-2
|2-5
|5
|0
|7
|McLaughlin
|35
|6-12
|9-12
|0-3
|3
|2
|24
|Sow
|32
|8-13
|6-8
|2-6
|1
|2
|23
|Toure
|26
|0-4
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|1
|0
|Cyrus
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|7
|Idehen
|8
|2-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Nagle
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|19-24
|11-27
|18
|13
|77
Percentages: FG .490, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (McLaughlin 3-5, Ramsey 2-3, Cyrus 1-1, Sow 1-2, Freeman 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Freeman, Idehen, Sow, Toure).
Turnovers: 8 (Ramsey 3, Idehen 2, McLaughlin 2, Toure).
Steals: 2 (Freeman, Sow).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern U.
|34
|34
|—
|68
|UC Santa Barbara
|26
|51
|—
|77
A_837 (5,600).
