UC SANTA BARBARA 65, UC RIVERSIDE 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|26
|3-5
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Sow
|33
|2-12
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|0
|6
|Heidegger
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|McLaughlin
|38
|4-10
|10-13
|0-1
|4
|3
|22
|Ramsey
|31
|3-4
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|4
|14
|Cyrus
|31
|3-7
|1-2
|2-10
|3
|3
|7
|Idehen
|15
|2-4
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|5
|5
|Toure
|14
|1-3
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|3
|Nagle
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|22-28
|9-31
|14
|19
|65
Percentages: FG .367, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (McLaughlin 4-4, Ramsey 3-4, Cyrus 0-1, Toure 0-1, Freeman 0-2, Heidegger 0-2, Sow 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cyrus, McLaughlin, Nagle).
Turnovers: 12 (Ramsey 4, Freeman 2, Sow 2, Cyrus, Heidegger, Idehen, McLaughlin).
Steals: 4 (Sow 2, Cyrus, Idehen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC RIVERSIDE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chidom
|32
|4-10
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|12
|McRae
|30
|8-9
|2-4
|3-6
|2
|2
|18
|Kabellis
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|3
|3
|Pickett
|28
|1-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Willborn
|25
|2-5
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|4
|7
|Martin
|21
|1-2
|5-7
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|McDonald
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|McWilliam
|11
|1-2
|3-4
|3-4
|0
|2
|5
|Pullin
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|2
|Elkaz
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-48
|17-27
|8-27
|8
|21
|60
Percentages: FG .396, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Chidom 2-5, Martin 1-1, McDonald 1-2, Kabellis 1-4, Willborn 0-2, Pickett 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McRae 2, Chidom).
Turnovers: 9 (Chidom 2, Kabellis 2, McRae 2, Elkaz, Pullin, Willborn).
Steals: 7 (Chidom 2, Martin 2, McDonald, Pickett, Willborn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Santa Barbara
|24
|41
|—
|65
|UC Riverside
|30
|30
|—
|60
A_607 (3,168).
