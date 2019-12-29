https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-RIVERSIDE-60-FRESNO-ST-57-14936936.php
UC RIVERSIDE 60, FRESNO ST. 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC RIVERSIDE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chidom
|34
|9-13
|0-0
|5-10
|2
|4
|23
|Willborn
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|2
|6
|Martin
|26
|3-9
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|10
|Pullin
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|4
|McRae
|22
|3-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Kabellis
|16
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|McWilliam
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|Pickett
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Elkaz
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Watson
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|2-4
|11-33
|12
|13
|60
Percentages: FG .429, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Chidom 5-5, Martin 3-6, McWilliam 1-1, Pickett 1-1, Elkaz 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Kabellis 0-2, Willborn 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Chidom 2, Willborn).
Turnovers: 15 (Pullin 4, Chidom 3, McRae 3, Kabellis 2, Willborn 2, Martin).
Steals: 5 (Martin 2, Pickett, Pullin, Willborn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|38
|8-18
|7-11
|1-5
|2
|0
|27
|Williams
|35
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|5
|4
|Grimes
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|12
|Holland
|27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Lawrence
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|4
|Agau
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|C.Hyder
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hart
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Diouf
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hyder
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-48
|9-13
|4-18
|12
|12
|57
Percentages: FG .417, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Robinson 4-7, Grimes 2-5, Hart 1-1, Holland 1-1, Agau 0-1, Lawrence 0-3, Williams 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Robinson 5, Grimes).
Turnovers: 14 (J.Hyder 5, Lawrence 3, Robinson 3, Agau, Grimes, Hart).
Steals: 3 (Agau, J.Hyder, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Riverside
|21
|39
|—
|60
|Fresno St.
|30
|27
|—
|57
A_4,740 (15,544).
