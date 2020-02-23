https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-IRVINE-87-CS-NORTHRIDGE-64-15077498.php
UC IRVINE 87, CS NORTHRIDGE 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edgar
|24
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|14
|Rutherford
|21
|6-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|12
|Greene
|23
|6-9
|1-1
|4-11
|2
|2
|13
|Leonard
|25
|6-9
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|18
|Worku
|22
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|9
|3
|4
|Lee
|24
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|9
|J.Artest
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Johnson
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|4
|Welp
|17
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|13
|Cole
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Keeler
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-65
|1-1
|5-32
|26
|13
|87
Percentages: FG .554, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Leonard 6-7, Lee 3-3, Welp 3-5, Edgar 2-3, J.Artest 0-2, Worku 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Greene 3).
Turnovers: 11 (Edgar 4, Greene 2, Worku 2, Johnson, Lee, Leonard).
Steals: 7 (Edgar 2, J.Artest, Johnson, Lee, Leonard, Welp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diane
|37
|8-17
|2-2
|1-7
|4
|2
|18
|Pearre
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Brown
|30
|1-7
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|5
|Gomez
|35
|3-10
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|1
|9
|Harkless
|40
|8-15
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|21
|Ndumanya
|24
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Harrick
|10
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Ou
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|10-12
|3-24
|12
|8
|64
Percentages: FG .407, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Harkless 4-7, Brown 1-2, Gomez 1-3, Harrick 0-2, Diane 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Diane 2, Ndumanya).
Turnovers: 12 (Diane 3, Brown 2, Gomez 2, Harkless 2, Pearre 2, Ndumanya).
Steals: 4 (Diane 2, Harkless, Pearre).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Irvine
|45
|42
|—
|87
|CS Northridge
|35
|29
|—
|64
A_1,544 (2,400).
