FG FT Reb
UC IRVINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edgar 24 6-11 0-0 0-1 3 1 14
Rutherford 21 6-7 0-0 1-4 2 0 12
Greene 23 6-9 1-1 4-11 2 2 13
Leonard 25 6-9 0-0 0-1 4 1 18
Worku 22 2-8 0-0 0-2 9 3 4
Lee 24 3-4 0-0 0-1 3 2 9
J.Artest 18 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Johnson 17 2-3 0-0 0-6 0 0 4
Welp 17 5-11 0-0 0-3 1 1 13
Cole 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Keeler 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 36-65 1-1 5-32 26 13 87

Percentages: FG .554, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Leonard 6-7, Lee 3-3, Welp 3-5, Edgar 2-3, J.Artest 0-2, Worku 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Greene 3).

Turnovers: 11 (Edgar 4, Greene 2, Worku 2, Johnson, Lee, Leonard).

Steals: 7 (Edgar 2, J.Artest, Johnson, Lee, Leonard, Welp).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CS NORTHRIDGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diane 37 8-17 2-2 1-7 4 2 18
Pearre 17 1-1 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Brown 30 1-7 2-2 1-2 2 2 5
Gomez 35 3-10 2-2 0-6 1 1 9
Harkless 40 8-15 1-2 0-2 2 0 21
Ndumanya 24 2-4 1-2 0-2 2 2 5
Harrick 10 1-4 2-2 1-2 0 0 4
Ou 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-59 10-12 3-24 12 8 64

Percentages: FG .407, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Harkless 4-7, Brown 1-2, Gomez 1-3, Harrick 0-2, Diane 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Diane 2, Ndumanya).

Turnovers: 12 (Diane 3, Brown 2, Gomez 2, Harkless 2, Pearre 2, Ndumanya).

Steals: 4 (Diane 2, Harkless, Pearre).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Irvine 45 42 87
CS Northridge 35 29 64

A_1,544 (2,400).