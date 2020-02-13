Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UC IRVINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edgar 23 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Rutherford 18 0-0 2-2 0-3 2 1 2
Greene 31 0-4 2-2 3-10 2 2 2
Leonard 30 4-8 2-2 0-3 0 3 13
Worku 32 6-12 5-7 0-1 2 3 18
Welp 22 7-11 2-2 0-3 1 1 17
Artest 19 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Lee 16 3-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 9
Johnson 9 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 21-45 13-15 5-26 8 12 63

Percentages: FG .467, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Lee 3-3, Leonard 3-5, Worku 1-1, Welp 1-3, Artest 0-1, Edgar 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Edgar, Worku).

Turnovers: 11 (Edgar 3, Greene 2, Leonard 2, Worku 2, Lee, Rutherford).

Steals: 6 (Leonard 2, Artest, Lee, Welp, Worku).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UC RIVERSIDE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Chidom 20 3-7 0-0 1-3 1 4 6
McRae 35 8-12 0-0 4-7 2 3 16
Kabellis 31 4-11 0-0 0-4 7 2 10
Martin 19 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Pickett 35 7-9 0-0 0-4 2 3 17
McWilliam 25 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 0 3
Elkaz 22 1-3 3-3 0-0 1 0 5
Pullin 7 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Willborn 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-55 3-3 7-25 14 14 59

Percentages: FG .455, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pickett 3-4, Kabellis 2-5, McWilliam 1-1, Elkaz 0-2, Martin 0-2, Willborn 0-2, Chidom 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kabellis, McRae).

Turnovers: 10 (Kabellis 5, McRae 2, Elkaz, McWilliam, Pullin).

Steals: 7 (Chidom 2, Kabellis 2, Pickett 2, Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Irvine 38 25 63
UC Riverside 29 30 59

A_733 (3,168).