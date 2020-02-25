https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15082591.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 25, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|63
|43
|30
|73
|16
|8
|11
|0
|4
|254
|.169
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|52
|15
|46
|61
|1
|14
|6
|0
|2
|132
|.114
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|61
|27
|27
|54
|0
|10
|7
|0
|5
|171
|.158
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|56
|24
|30
|54
|-5
|20
|6
|0
|4
|180
|.133
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|63
|5
|30
|35
|-8
|16
|1
|0
|0
|159
|.031
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|62
|12
|23
|35
|2
|17
|0
|2
|2
|108
|.111
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|44
|19
|15
|34
|8
|23
|3
|1
|1
|94
|.202
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|58
|9
|18
|27
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|83
|.108
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|51
|9
|14
|23
|-3
|18
|2
|0
|0
|67
|.134
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|52
|5
|17
|22
|11
|40
|0
|0
|1
|95
|.053
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|43
|8
|13
|21
|0
|14
|4
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|61
|1
|15
|16
|11
|37
|0
|0
|0
|80
|.013
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|41
|8
|7
|15
|6
|6
|0
|1
|3
|62
|.129
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|54
|6
|4
|10
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.162
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|49
|4
|5
|9
|11
|33
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.069
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|39
|4
|5
|9
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|54
|1
|7
|8
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|23
|1
|6
|7
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.053
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|27
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|96
|Egor Korshkov
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|0
|Mason Marchment
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|21
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|62
|Denis Malgin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|219
|365
|584
|60
|428
|41
|5
|31
|2090
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|206
|345
|551
|-83
|416
|42
|7
|27
|2021
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|47
|2701
|2.98
|25
|13
|6
|2
|134
|1431
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|15
|787
|3.66
|4
|9
|1
|1
|48
|421
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|4
|250
|2.4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|124
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3836
|3.14
|32
|23
|8
|3
|198
|2014
|.898
|219
|365
|428
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3836
|3.27
|31
|24
|8
|0
|206
|2077
|.895
|206
|345
|416
