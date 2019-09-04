Toronto-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. triples to deep right field. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow left field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Freddie Freeman doubles to left field. Ozzie Albies to third. Josh Donaldson singles to left field. Freddie Freeman to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Matt Joyce lines out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Josh Donaldson doubled off first. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Blue jays 0.

Braves fifth. Charlie Culberson pinch-hitting for Mike Foltynewicz. Charlie Culberson grounds out to third base, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Rowdy Tellez. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Ozzie Albies flies out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Freddie Freeman walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Josh Donaldson doubles to deep left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Matt Joyce called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays seventh. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Derek Fisher doubles to right field. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to center field. Derek Fisher scores. Reese McGuire pinch-hitting for Beau Taylor. Reese McGuire grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Anthony Alford pinch-hitting for Jordan Romano. Anthony Alford strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Blue jays 2.

Braves eighth. Josh Donaldson walks. Matt Joyce walks. Josh Donaldson to second. Dansby Swanson walks. Matt Joyce to second. Josh Donaldson to third. Tyler Flowers doubles to deep center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Matt Joyce scores. Josh Donaldson scores. Rafael Ortega grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Tim Mayza. Tyler Flowers to third. Johan Camargo pinch-hitting for Sean Newcomb. Johan Camargo pops out to shallow right field to Cavan Biggio. Ronald Acuna Jr. lines out to left field to Derek Fisher.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Blue jays 2.