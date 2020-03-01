Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS (18-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmes 31 7-13 2-5 1-6 2 4 16
Collier 23 5-12 2-3 7-12 1 4 14
Sutton 27 0-6 6-6 0-2 4 1 6
Taylor 36 9-14 5-9 0-5 2 2 27
Underwood 36 3-5 2-2 1-4 5 3 8
Allen-Taylor 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 3
Higgs 27 4-8 0-0 1-4 3 1 8
Warren 10 0-1 4-4 2-3 0 2 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-3 0 1 0
Totals 200 29-61 21-29 15-39 19 18 86

Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .724.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Taylor 4-6, Collier 2-3, Allen-Taylor 1-2, Underwood 0-1, Higgs 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Holmes 2, Collier 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Sutton 6, Collier 4, Higgs 4, Holmes 2, Taylor 2, Underwood 1, Warren 1)

Steals: 8 (Holmes 4, Taylor 2, Sutton 1, Higgs 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA (12-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simpson 29 2-7 0-0 5-11 1 4 4
Gregory 37 7-12 2-2 1-1 1 5 21
Llanusa 28 3-14 3-4 1-5 2 4 10
Robertson 25 2-6 4-4 0-0 1 4 10
Williams 35 11-24 2-2 4-7 4 4 25
Lampkin 11 2-3 1-2 0-1 0 4 5
Scott 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Murcer 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Veitenheimer 32 0-3 1-2 0-3 2 3 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-70 13-16 16-36 11 29 76

Percentages: FG 38.571, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Gregory 5-8, Robertson 2-5, Llanusa 1-8, Williams 1-4, Veitenheimer 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lampkin 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Williams 7, Gregory 5, Llanusa 3, Lampkin 2, Simpson 1, Robertson 1, Veitenheimer 1)

Steals: 7 (Llanusa 2, Williams 2, Veitenheimer 2, Simpson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oklahoma 23 8 17 28 76
Texas 23 16 23 24 86

A_3,543

Officials_Bryan Enterline, Amy Bonner, Lisa Jones