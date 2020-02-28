https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tennessee-77-Mississippi-66-15091150.php
Tennessee 77, Mississippi 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (19-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|2
|Burrell
|29
|5-12
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|14
|Davis
|35
|6-13
|6-7
|3-11
|4
|1
|19
|Harris
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Massengill
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-8
|6
|0
|0
|McCoy
|15
|2-3
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|6
|Key
|18
|6-9
|5-6
|5-7
|0
|1
|17
|Kushkituah
|11
|3-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Horston
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|4
|6
|Rennie
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|16-19
|14-45
|21
|11
|77
Percentages: FG 43.077, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Burrell 2-4, Rennie 2-3, Davis 1-2, Brown 0-4, Massengill 0-3, Horston 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Massengill 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Burrell 2, Davis 2, Massengill 2, Horston 2, Brown 1, McCoy 1, Kushkituah 1, 1)
Steals: 4 (Key 2, Burrell 1, Horston 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (7-21)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banks
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|0
|Kitchens
|30
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|2
|Alexander
|37
|3-14
|4-4
|1-7
|3
|0
|12
|Reid
|36
|8-17
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|21
|Smith
|29
|3-10
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|9
|Cage
|23
|8-16
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|22
|Lewis
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Parker
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|8-10
|6-27
|13
|15
|66
Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Cage 6-12, Alexander 2-9, Reid 2-4, Smith 2-5, Lewis 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Banks 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Reid 3, Alexander 2, Smith 2, Cage 2, Parker 2, Banks 1)
Steals: 7 (Reid 2, Smith 2, Kitchens 1, Alexander 1, Parker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi
|9
|19
|22
|16
|—
|66
|Tennessee
|20
|17
|28
|12
|—
|77
A_8,255
Officials_Frank Steratore, Amy Bonner, Bryan Enterline
