Tampa Bay-Toronto Runs

Rays third. Joey Wendle singles to right field. Austin Meadows flies out to left center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Tommy Pham homers to left field. Joey Wendle scores. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud pops out to shallow center field to Cavan Biggio.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Blue jays 0.

Rays fourth. Nate Lowe walks. Avisail Garcia grounds out to third base, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Rowdy Tellez. Nate Lowe to second. Kevin Kiermaier called out on strikes. Willy Adames singles to center field. Nate Lowe scores. Joey Wendle flies out to center field to Teoscar Hernandez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays seventh. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Reese McGuire reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Reese McGuire scores. Richard Urena strikes out swinging. Derek Fisher strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 2.

Rays eighth. Jesus Aguilar pinch-hitting for Brandon Lowe. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right field. Nate Lowe doubles to right field. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Avisail Garcia singles to left center field. Nate Lowe to third. Johnny Davis scores. Kevin Kiermaier called out on strikes. Willy Adames reaches on third strike. Avisail Garcia to third. Nate Lowe scores. Throwing error by Reese McGuire. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 2.

Rays ninth. Austin Meadows homers to right field. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Daniel Robertson pops out to Reese McGuire. Mike Zunino strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 6, Blue jays 2.