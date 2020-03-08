https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Lightning-Stax-15114884.php
Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|66
|33
|50
|83
|26
|36
|4
|0
|6
|197
|.168
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|29
|37
|66
|14
|22
|10
|0
|6
|176
|.165
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|64
|23
|39
|62
|27
|11
|7
|0
|4
|136
|.169
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|66
|11
|44
|55
|27
|31
|4
|0
|3
|155
|.071
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|66
|26
|23
|49
|20
|20
|8
|0
|7
|124
|.210
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|66
|16
|28
|44
|29
|28
|1
|1
|3
|111
|.144
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|67
|16
|24
|40
|25
|22
|4
|1
|2
|121
|.132
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|68
|10
|24
|34
|15
|56
|5
|1
|0
|111
|.090
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|68
|8
|26
|34
|22
|38
|1
|0
|0
|127
|.063
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|63
|14
|16
|30
|9
|16
|1
|0
|2
|110
|.127
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|68
|10
|18
|28
|-6
|49
|1
|2
|5
|108
|.093
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|62
|8
|14
|22
|2
|71
|1
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|59
|7
|11
|18
|-2
|40
|0
|1
|0
|76
|.092
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|65
|5
|7
|12
|11
|57
|0
|0
|1
|120
|.042
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|48
|1
|11
|12
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|50
|8
|4
|12
|-9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|55
|.145
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|37
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|33
|1
|6
|7
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|38
|3
|3
|6
|-9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.070
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|39
|1
|3
|4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.023
|D
|33
|Cameron Gaunce
|3
|1
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|19
|Barclay Goodrow
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|24
|1
|1
|2
|-8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|238
|408
|646
|199
|707
|48
|6
|41
|2106
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|188
|316
|504
|-220
|676
|40
|7
|25
|2101
|.089
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|51
|3063
|2.57
|35
|13
|3
|3
|131
|1569
|0.917
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|17
|1016
|2.83
|8
|7
|2
|1
|48
|523
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|68
|4118
|2.63
|43
|20
|5
|4
|179
|2092
|.911
|238
|408
|707
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|68
|4118
|3.32
|25
|35
|8
|0
|226
|2094
|.887
|188
|316
|676
