Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Hanser Alberto walks. Jonathan Villar singles to center field. Hanser Alberto to third. Anthony Santander grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Jesus Aguilar. Renato Nunez walks. DJ Stewart is intentionally walked. Pedro Severino grounds out to shortstop. DJ Stewart out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Rays 0.

Orioles third. Hanser Alberto singles to center field. Jonathan Villar called out on strikes. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Renato Nunez singles to right field. Hanser Alberto to third. DJ Stewart walks. Pedro Severino homers to center field. DJ Stewart scores. Renato Nunez scores. Hanser Alberto scores. Jace Peterson grounds out to shallow center field, Mike Brosseau to Jesus Aguilar.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Rays 0.

Orioles fourth. Chris Davis flies out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia. Rio Ruiz strikes out swinging. Hanser Alberto homers to center field. Jonathan Villar homers to center field. Anthony Santander lines out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 7, Rays 0.

Rays fifth. Kevin Kiermaier flies out to left field to Jace Peterson. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Mike Brosseau homers to left field. Matt Duffy lines out to second base to Hanser Alberto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 7, Rays 1.